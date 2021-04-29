Kim Avis trial: Woman denies money motivated rape claims against Inverness market trader

A woman has denied “chucking mud” at a market trader she alleged raped her.

She claimed to jurors that she suffered at the hands of 57 year-old Kim Avis.

The witness said the “trigger” of her eventually going to the police was when Avis made accusations against her on social media.

But, she denied an allegation being motivated by money.

Avis is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow, where he denies 25 charges spanning between January 1997 and March 2019.

The accusations include claims he raped three females. He is also said to have attempted to rape one of them when she was 12.

Avis is further charged with sexually assaulting a girl when she was 11.

The woman told how she first met Avis when he sold jewellery in Inverness city centre.

It is alleged Avis went on to physically and sexually abuse her.

His lawyer Lorenzo Alonzi put to her: “You like to try and chuck mud at Mr Avis, don’t you?”

She replied: “I do not think that is fair. I am just giving my story.”

Mr Alonzi suggested the woman had been violent towards Avis including hitting him with a piece of wood.

He said she was asking jurors to believe she was a “victim” who had put up with abuse “time and again” until a post Avis allegedly made on Facebook.

She replied: “Not the only reason. I did not want the drama or the trial.”

The woman also denied “wanting to get a report in first” to the police.

Mr Alonzi: “Had you been saying to Kim Avis that you would make false allegations unless he paid you a sum of money?”

She replied: “No.”

The woman – who broke down at one stage in her evidence – added she was not after “any vengeance”.

The trial, before judge Lord Sandison, continues.