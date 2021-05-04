Kim Avis trial: Inverness market trader described allegations as ‘like film script’

A market trader accused of sexually abusing four females claimed the allegations were like reading from a film script.

Kim Avis, 57, described accusations as “disgusting”.

Avis is on trial at the High Court in Glasgow, where he denies 16 charges spanning between January 1997 and March 2019.

The accusations include claims he raped three females. He is also said to have attempted to rape one of them when she was 12.

Avis is further charged with sexually assaulting a girl when she was 11.

Avis gave evidence at the trial on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Graeme Jessop put to him how he had abused a girl.

But, Avis replied: “It is like you are reading a film script. It is untrue. It is disgusting.”

Avis also denied claims that he had sex with one woman when she did not want to as she was tired.

Avis denied that he was controlling with another woman and stopped her seeing her friends.

Mr Jessop said: “You were in arguments and there was an occasion that you raped her.”

Avis replied: “That’s absolutely not true.”

He also denies that he attacked the woman after drinking alcohol and playing guitar.

Avis claimed he has not touched alcohol in 35 years.

Avis said accusations he massaged a girl and groped her were “untrue and made up”.

The trial, before judge Lord Sandison, continues.