Kim Avis trial: Accused was “in trance” during alleged sex attack in caravan near Inverness, court hears

A man was in a “trance” during an alleged sex attack on a teenage girl.

Kim Avis was said to have pounced after the pair had been at a car boot sale near Inverness in May 2016.

The 57-year-old later apparently claimed he knew he had “done wrong”.

The evidence was heard on Wednesday at his trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Avis denies 25 charges spanning between January 1997 and March 2019.

The accusations include claims he raped three females. He is also said to have attempted to rape one of them when she was 12.

Avis is further charged with sexually assaulting a girl when she was 11.

The witness – now aged 22 – was giving evidence via video-link for a second day.

She had earlier made claims in the trial of being abused at the hands of Avis.

She was asked on Wednesday about going to a car boot sale with Avis in Muir of Ord, near Inverness.

The witness told how they later returned to a static caravan where it was claimed Avis went on to massage the then teenager.

The woman alleged Avis then stated: “It’s time.”

Prosecutor Graeme Jessop asked the witness: “What did you think he meant by that?”

She replied: “I was thinking: ‘oh gosh, is he going to rape me?’.”

The woman said she “screamed” at Avis.

She told jurors: “I remember telling him to snap out of it while trying to look at him – but there was absolutely nothing there.

“It was like he was under some sort of trance.”

The witness alleged Avis went on to sexually assault her.

She then “constantly” asked him why he had done it.

The woman added: “I think he said: ‘I do not know…I think I have something wrong with me’.

“I remember him saying he thought I was someone else, I had become a beautiful girl and that it was like a switch in his brain.

“He said he had head injuries as well.

“I remember him getting quite upset and him telling me that he knew he had done wrong.”

The witness said she went on to tell a relative of the alleged incidents with Avis.

She reported him to police in 2017 along with another woman, who was also making accusations against him.

The witness had typed out a statement to hand to officers.

She told the trial: “I remember being reluctant going to the police as I was afraid what would happen.”

The trial, before judge Lord Sandison, continues.