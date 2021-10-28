Kessock lifeboat crew appeal for new lifeboat operations manager

Kessock lifeboat have begun the search for a new leader to take the reins as they work to save lives across the region.

The North Kessock based rescue team have revealed they have an open vacancy for a new lifeboat operations manager.

The lifeboat operations manager (LOM) will lead the team’s lifesaving emergency response in the waters of the Moray and Beauly Firth from the shoreline.

The successful candidate will help the crew to save lives at sea by carrying out the day-to-day management of the lifeboat station to ensure a permanent state of readiness for service.

Viable candidates must reside or work within 10 minutes of the lifeboat station, to ensure they are on hand to respond to emergency situations.

A spokeswoman for RNLI Kessock said: “Like any team we thrive best when we have a committed leader who looks out for our needs and enables us to have the resources we need to deliver our roles effectively.

“It’s a serious role but there is opportunity for fun when you’re working with volunteers from all walks of life and backgrounds, but with one shared goal to save lives at sea.”

The role of Lifeboat operations manager

RNLI volunteers currently in the role at other stations say that being LOM carries an enormous sense of responsibility for the overall leadership and ultimately the safety of the volunteer crew, but also a huge amount of satisfaction.

The demands of the role include authorising the launch of the lifeboat, providing leadership of the operations team and ensuring that all operational activities are carried out to maintain the lifeboat and station to be in a constant state of readiness for launching on service.

Individuals interested in taking up the role must be a team player with excellent communication and leadership skills, and with transferrable management experience.

Local maritime knowledge and interest in the RNLI would be an asset but is not essential.

Personal circumstances must allow you to have the capacity and availability to commit to training, with a compassionate employer that would allow you to respond to service call.

Interested candidates can apply via the RNLI teams Facebook page or on RNLI’s website.

Alternatively you can obtain further information about this post by contacting the RNLI’s volunteering team on 01202 663346 or by email on volunteering@rnli.org.uk.

