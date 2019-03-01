Jury set to decide fate of Aberdeen babysitter accused of shaking infant

A jury will today meet to decide the fate of an Aberdeen babysitter accused of shaking an infant in her care and placing the child’s life “at risk”.

Syeda Begum, 29, is charged with shaking a young child and causing her injury on New Year’s Day 2017.

The “floppy and blue” infant was rushed to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, and was found to have bleeding on the brain and from her eyes.

The baby, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spent nearly a fortnight in hospital before being allowed back home.

Yesterday a jury at the High Court in Aberdeen was presented with closing arguments.

Advocate depute Martin Richardson said the medical professionals who stood on the witness stand put forward evidence which suggested the injuries the child sustained could not have been a result of an everyday domestic accident, or from a previous medical condition.

He told the jury they should find Begum guilty because, given the severity of the baby’s injuries, it would be hard to argue they were sustained by anything other than shaking, and suggested the accused had “snapped” before carrying out the alleged violence.

Solicitor Frances Connor said Begum cared deeply for the child and had never shown any sign of mental health issues. She said: “There is no evidence that she is prone to violence, or to taking her temper out on tiny babies.”

Ms Connor also argued that the child’s injuries could have been a result of other conditions, and argued that there is still a lot that medical science does not understand about the brains of children.

She also called into question the reliability of the parents of the child, saying that over the course of their cross-examination the pair answered “I can’t remember” about 480 times.

The trial, before Lord Uist, continues today.