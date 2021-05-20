Show Links
News / Scotland

Join the buzz on World Bee Day: Public encouraged to log bee sightings using Spot-a-Bee app

By Lauren Robertson
20/05/2021, 9:16 am
© SANDY McCOOKPost Thumbnail

Citizen scientists are being encouraged to capture any sightings of bees and log them in the Spot-a-Bee app.

The app was developed by the school of education at Glasgow University and the school of pharmacy at Cardiff University.

It allows users to submit photos of bees they spot while out and about, as well as to log the plants that attract them and to plot a map of plant distribution.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register