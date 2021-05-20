Join the buzz on World Bee Day: Public encouraged to log bee sightings using Spot-a-Bee app

Citizen scientists are being encouraged to capture any sightings of bees and log them in the Spot-a-Bee app.
The app was developed by the school of education at Glasgow University and the school of pharmacy at Cardiff University.
It allows users to submit photos of bees they spot while out and about, as well as to log the plants that attract them and to plot a map of plant distribution.
