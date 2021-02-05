John Swinney: Vaccine given to 99% of older care home residents

Almost all older care home residents in Scotland have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine, says the Scottish Government.

Deputy first minister John Swinney led the press briefing on Friday, where he announced 99% of older residents had been inoculated.

Mr Swinney insisted the country is still on course to hit its target of having all over 70s, in residential care or not, given their initial vaccine by the middle of this month.

More than 750,000 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Scotland, with 48,165 having been given between Thursday and Friday morning – double last week’s number.

Despite the “positive” numbers, Mr Swinney added the Scottish Government is still looking for ways to improve the speed of the rollout, and acknowledged the poor weather forecast this weekend could have an impact, although every precaution is being taken, including the prioritising of gritting roads outside vaccine centres and clearing snow quickly, he said.

However, an additional 61 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded between Thursday and Friday.

Schools

Mr Swinney said he did not yet have a timetable for when most children will return to school.

Nursery children and those in P1-P3 will return to class from Monday February 22 – along with a limited return of some senior school pupils who need to do practical work as part of their qualifications.

But when asked to comment on reports that it could be mid-April before most children over seven who are not studying for qualifications return, Mr Swinney said: “We do not have a timetable for the restoration of face-to face-learning.

“We want to do it as quickly as is possible, and we will do that informed by the high-quality clinical advice that is available to the government.”