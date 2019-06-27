Jess Glynne pulls out of TRNSMT festival

Jess Glynne has today confirmed she will not be performing at TRSNMT Festival following specialist medical advice.

The pop star was set to perform in Glasgow on Sunday July 14, however, a haemorrhaged vocal cord has forced her to cancel the show.

A number of the 29-year-old’s other gigs, including the Isle of Wight festival, have also been cancelled after she was ordered to “remain in total silence” by a throat surgeon to give her vocal cords chance to recover.

She said: “It absolutely kills me to say this – especially given what has happened in the past few weeks – but on the advice of my throat surgeon, I am going to have to cancel my next shows through until July 14th and I hope to be back as soon as possible after that.

“I know many of my fans feel I let them down so badly when I pulled out of the Isle of Wight festival but the reason I knew I just wasn’t going to be able to make that performance has now been made clear to be by my doctor, Dr Zeitels.”

Glynne also hit back at criticism aimed at her for going out at the end of the Spice Girls tour – another gig she had been forced to cancel – adding “It is true that I went out and celebrated the end of the Spice tour.

“That was a massive high for me and I wanted to mark it with the women who’d become friends and mentors to me.

“But I had also been suffering on and off for weeks with anxiety about my voice. It wasn’t right. I wasn’t sounding my best and I felt there was something wrong.

“Two days ago I came to Boston to see my surgeon who told me my vocal chord has haemorrhaged and that if I wanted to remain as a performer I needed to urgently take a break, rest my voice completely for the next 10 days and try and remain in total silence to give my vocal chords a chance to recover.

“Basically he told me I have been completely overdoing everything. In the last six months I’ve performed almost 100 shows, I’ve pushed through at times when I know I’ve been tired and overstretched and I got to breaking point, my voice literally got to breaking point.

“The thing is I am my voice. If my voice goes, I go. I am so privileged to do what I do, I am so privileged to have fans out there who come and see me. But I never want to be less than 100 percent. I never want to give you less than 100 percent.

“I am so devastated to be letting anyone down but I want you to know the full truth of my situation so you understand why I have to do this.

“All I know is I have to go away, look after my voice and come back stronger, better and be the performer my fans truly deserve.”

Organisers have confirmed a replacement will be announced in the coming days.

Festival Director Geoff Ellis added: “We are very sorry to hear about Jess’ health issue which means she can no longer play at this year’s TRNSMT Festival.

“She’s such a hard working artist and we fully understand why she’s had to make this regrettable decision.

“We wish Jess all the best and look forward to seeing her back in Scotland soon. We hope to announce her replacement at TRNSMT in the next few days.”

It comes just days after Snow Patrol also pulled out of the festival citing medical reasons with Lewis Capaldi confirmed to replace them on July 14.

The statement from the band said: “We are sorry to have to announce the cancellation of more shows.

“Our dear brother, piano and guitar player Johnny McDaid has a serious problem with his neck and after consulting with some top neurosurgeons they are all in agreement that the only course of action is immediate surgery.

“We are all of course worried about our brother Johnny. He is a force of nature and a giant light in our lives on stage and off and we of course will give him all the time and support he needs to recover.

“Johnny has been incredible in the wake of this news and has remained calm at a time when a lot of people might freak out.”