Jailed Alex Salmond blogger Craig Murray no longer in the SNP, party confirms

A disgraced former ambassador and ex-Dundee University rector who is serving an eight-month sentence over blog posts about the Alex Salmond trial is now out of the SNP.
The party confirmed Craig Murray is “not a member”, weeks after he appeared to taunt the SNP about his position on social media.
Murray drank champagne outside a police station where he handed himself in to begin his sentence at the start of August.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe