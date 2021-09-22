Jail for man who raped teenager after he asked her for directions

A predator who raped a teenage stranger after she offered to show him the way to an address was jailed for seven years today.

Graham Shepherd, 32, launched a sex attack on the girl after encountering her in the early hours of the morning in Kirkwall, in Orkney.

A judge told Shepherd: “You have been convicted of the rape of a young girl, a stranger to you, which was no doubt a horrific experience for her.”