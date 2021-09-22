News / Scotland Jail for man who raped teenager after he asked her for directions By Dave Findlay 22/09/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 22/09/2021, 12:41 pm Graham Shepherd was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh A predator who raped a teenage stranger after she offered to show him the way to an address was jailed for seven years today. Graham Shepherd, 32, launched a sex attack on the girl after encountering her in the early hours of the morning in Kirkwall, in Orkney. A judge told Shepherd: “You have been convicted of the rape of a young girl, a stranger to you, which was no doubt a horrific experience for her.” Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe