A driver high on cocaine and alcohol who killed a father and seriously injured his teenage son in a horror crash has been jailed for seven years and six months.

Fisherman Andrew Montgomery was on bail at the time for drink driving when he caused the crash on Skye in August 2018.

The 33-year-old drove his Audi Q7 at high speed and on the wrong side of the road.

Ewen Mackay, 54, died and his now 19-year-old son Patrick had to be airlifted to hospital after their van was struck.

The teenager was so badly hurt, he could not be there for his dad’s funeral.

Montgomery pled guilty to a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

Skipper drank two bottles of wine and vodka

Judge Lady Stacey also disqualified Montgomery from driving for 11 years and three months at today’s sentencing.

An earlier hearing at the High Court in Glasgow was told how Montgomery had been granted bail by a sheriff in April 2018.

Prosecutor Mark Mohammed said, the night before the fatal crash, the trawler skipper had drunk two bottles of wine and some vodka.

The next morning his wife expressed concerned he had little sleep and was “not in a fit state to drive”.

But, Montgomery got into his private-registration Audi to go to work.

The court heard a number of motorists had concerns as Montgomery travelled on the A87 between Portree and Sligachan on Skye.

Montgomery went on to approach a line of four vehicles travelling in the opposite direction including Ewen’s Ford Transit.

Montgomery hit a van causing it to overturn before Mr Mackay’s Ford Transit was struck sending it into a ditch.

Montgomery had ‘glazed eyes’ and was slurring at scene

Mr Mohammed: “Ewen Mackay was killed outright and Patrick Mackay sustained serious injuries.”

Montgomery, of Portree, Skye, was seen getting out his crashed Audi stating: “I need to go see my girlfriend.”

One man also spotted him filling a bag from the car “with a bottle of drink and tablets”. He was further described as having “glazed eyes” and slurring.

Mr Mackay, a joiner, died due to multiple injuries as a result of the crash.

His son – then aged 16 – was transferred to a hospital in Glasgow, where he was there for a month having suffered fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

The court was told Montgomery was found to have drugs in his system including a positive test for cocaine.

It was further concluded that he had 84mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood at the time of the crash.

The legal limit is 50mg.

Montgomery’s lawyer Dale Hughes said: “He is mindful of the seriousness and the tragedy caused by his reckless behaviour. He is deeply remorseful.”