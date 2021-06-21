‘It’s all about awareness’: Aviemore man takes on NC500 for air ambulance service

Alan Stewart is setting off on the North Coast 500 on his motorbike to raise awareness for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance in memory of three friends.

Unfortunately, all three passed away in road accidents, however all were given a fighting chance due to the assistance of SCAA crew.

Mr Stewart, the previous owner of the Cairngorm Sleddog Centre, will leave his home in Aviemore on Monday, June 21 and hopes to complete the NC500 in four days.

A helping hand

Many friends will be helping him along the way, whether it’s through funding fuel or offering up their yacht for dinner one evening.

One friend, Gus Guthrie, and his canine companion Harley, will be joining Mr Stewart on the trip, meeting him in his campervan every evening to sleep.

They are conscious of the effects of large campervans on the NC500, especially roadside parking, so have decided that Mr Guthrie will not follow the official route.

“He’s got a big fancy campervan. He’s going to be keeping right off the NC500, but we’ve got four areas where he’ll be parked, we’ve got it all set up.”

Raising awareness

Plans were originally made for the trip back in winter, but with the pandemic they grinded to a halt.

Questions from family and friends encouraged him to think about the trip differently:

“My angle has kind of changed. When it was going to be mid winter, well no one does that on a motorbike.

“When the virus started up I thought about scrapping it, but then I had people asking when I was doing it and I thought, for the awareness side of things, I would.

“It’s all about awareness.”

Mr Stewart said, for him, it isn’t all about donations, raising awareness of the work of the SCAA is the important part.

He said: “The villages and towns, I’m sure they’ve been saturated with tourists, their wee hospitals are not equipped. That helicopter could do something, I want people to think ‘who is going to come and help me up here?'”

Live streaming

He also hopes to brighten people’s days and let those who may never see the north of Scotland enjoy it as he does.

Mr Stewart be live streaming parts of his trip on his Facbeook page for all to see.

He said: “With the technology nowadays we do live streams and I thought why don’t we just use that to brighten some people’s days up.

“90% of people haven’t seen the top of Scotland, all these remote places. I’ve travelled all over the world and I just thought wow, some parts look like something out of Lord of the Rings.”

Of course, the memories of his friends Jim Stead, John Tawse and Robert Mitchell will go with him on the trip.

“I miss my old mates. They would have loved doing this with me, they would have been with me if they had survived.”

To donate to SCAA, follow this link.