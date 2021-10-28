‘It means so much to us’: £11,000 raised for Beauly tanker crash driver after brain tumour diagnosis

The driver of an oil tanker that hit a shop in Beauly has been in hospital with a brain tumour ever since the crash.

On September 16, a HGV driving through Beauly collided with an empty shop on the High Street.

The driver was airlifted to Raigmore hospital, where it was found that he had a brain tumour.

He has since underwent treatment that has left half of his body paralysed while spending time in a high dependency ward.

Six weeks on from the accident, the driver is still in hospital and a fundraiser has been set up to support his pregnant wife, Chloe, with donors pledging more than £11,000 to support the family.

Recovery from tumour ‘likely to be slow’

When the driver was rushed to Raigmore hospital, he was taken for a CT scan.

It revealed that he had a brain tumour and he was transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for further tests.

The driver was later left paralysed on the right side of his body.

Following a bleed, surgeons also had to remove part of his skull, keeping him in an intensive care and high dependency wards.

In order to stay close to him throughout his stay in hospital, his wife spent four expensive weeks in hotels away from their home in Inverness.

Chloe is pregnant and due to give birth to the couple’s first child in February.

She said her husband’s recovery is likely to be “a slow thing”.

Lives have changed dramatically

The driver has now been moved back to Raigmore to begin his rehabilitation from the tumour discovered after the Beauly crash.

Chloe said: “We are hopeful that now the physiotherapy has started there will be some good news to share soon in terms of movement on his right hand side but this could be a slow process according to the doctors. ”

Along with partial paralysis, his speech has also been affected by the accident.

Once the results of the driver’s biopsy have come back, the current plan is to begin chemotherapy.

An operation to remove the tumor will then be considered, and a metal plate will be put onto his skull.

AJ Anderson, a member of the driver’s family, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to support the driver and his wife, as their lives have changed dramatically.

In the fundraiser, she said: “If and when he is well enough to return home this will mean a significant change to daily life, which is why the family launched this GoFundMe to hope for donations to assist him in terms of care, equipment and living modifications.”

‘Overwhelmed with the kindness’

The fundraiser, which was only launched a week ago, has already raised over £11,000 in donations.

Chloe said: “We have been overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity so many people have shown.

“There are honestly no words to explain just how much this means to both of us.”

Some donors have given hundreds of pounds to the page, with many also leaving messages of support.

Kerry Maclennan said: “Hope you have a speedy recovery and that you will be home soon. To your loving family and all the best when your baby arrives.”

Daniel Proudlock wrote: “My father also had a brain tumour, terrible thing. These people need help it could happen to any of us.”

With a baby due in four months, the family hope that the driver will make it home in time for the birth.

Chloe said: “Our wish at the moment would be that he would be well enough to come home for the baby coming in February but will have to take everything day by day for now.”

You can donate to support the family on the GoFundMe page here.