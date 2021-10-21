‘It is very much winter conditions now and people should be prepared’: Warning as three walkers rescued from snowy Cairngorms

Three hillwalkers were rescued in freezing conditions the Cairngorms last night.

Rescuers had to battle snow and strong winds to reach the two women and a man.

The alarm was first raised at around 8pm when the group phoned for help as darkness fell and the weather changed during their trip at the Lairig Ghru.

Thirteen members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team found the struggling trio at 2,000ft up and walked them off the hill by midnight.

Leader Iain Cornfoot said: “They were pretty exhausted and cold. They got caught out by the conditions and their navigation.

“There was snow, it was very windy and the temperatures were below zero. It is very much winter conditions now and people need to be prepared.”