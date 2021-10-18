Island projects receive a share of £475,000 in their fight against climate change

Community projects in the Western Ises are to receive a share of more than £400,000 to support their fight against climate change.

A total £475,000 worth of investments from the Scottish Government’s Islands Community Fund have been distributed to eight projects across the region.

The investment marks the largest awards made to an island area since the scheme began.

Councillor Donald Crichton, chairman of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s Sustainable Development Committee, said the grants will support the region’s “green agenda” in tackling climate change.

He said: “This significant investment into the local community and business sectors across the Islands is very welcome and I congratulate all the successful communities.

“These projects will add to the growing green agenda in the Western Isles in the fight against Climate Change.”

Worthy beneficiaries

The Island Communities Fund is designed to support employment, community resilience and health and wellbeing in Island communities.

MacLeans Bakery (Benbecula) Ltd received the largest payout in the region, totalling £110,000, in support of their delivery scheme across the Western Isles.

The Benbecula based branch will invest the funds to finance green transport to faciltate deliveries to Barra, South Uist, North Uist, Grimsay, Berneray and Eriskay as well as across Harris and Lewis.

Point and Sandwick Coastal Community Path SCIO also recieved a grant of £80, 920 to finance the construction of a coastal track and path from Shuilishader to Flesherin.

An £80,000 was also distributed to Keose Glebe Estate in support of their 80/90/100 Project.

Western Isles projects

Clan Macquarrie Community Centre recieved £48,361,40 for upkeep of The Hebridean Community Garden.

Leverhulme Community Hub awarded a grant of £36,330 towards Net Zero Carbon Harris.

A total of £14,520 awarded to Garadh a Bhagh a Tuath (SCIO) for Rays of Hope in Barra and Vatersay.

North Uist Distillery received a grant of £49,310.17 for Nunton Steadings’ journey towards carbon-neutral status.

Ness Historical Society will be investing £56,411.75 to support their aspirations of achieveing carbon neutrality.