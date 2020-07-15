Investigation finds ‘misconduct’ by Aberdeen University governors over principal pay-off

A regulator has found “misconduct” by a group of Aberdeen University trustees who agreed a pay-off for the institution’s former principal.

The Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR) found that the university’s remuneration committee breached its duty to act in the interests of the body when it signed off on a departure deal with Sir Ian Diamond.

However, the regulator also concluded that it was “not necessary or proportionate” to take further action.

Two investigations were launched last year into a six-figure payment to Sir Ian, who is now the National Statistician, as head of the UK Statistics Authority.

A separate probe by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) concluded in February that Aberdeen University effectively “incurred the cost of two principals” over a financial year as a result of an arrangement with Sir Ian, and that there had been “no documented assessment of value for money”.

The university was ordered to repay £119,000 of its grant, and it recently revealed it had asked Sir Ian to reimburse the ancient institution.

The probes were launched last year after the university’s accounts for 2017-18 showed that Sir Ian was being paid £601,000 – including a salary of £282,000, pension contributions to the value of £30,000, and contractual notice period payment and related expenses of £289,000.

It emerged that, under an agreement struck between the university and Sir Ian, the former principal only triggered his year-long notice period and payment at the moment he was succeeded by George Boyne in the summer of 2018, despite announcing his retirement plans a year earlier.

The arrangement meant that the university was paying two principals for a year.

In a statement on Wednesday, OSCR said: “Our inquiry sought to establish whether, in reaching and making the settlement payments, the charity trustees (members of the university court) met their duty to act in the interests of the university and with the care and diligence that it is reasonable to expect of a person who is managing the affairs of another person.

“Our inquiry found evidence that the charity trustees were faced with an urgent need to address a potentially difficult situation in the academic leadership of the university in the summer of 2017.

“Nevertheless, the level of care and diligence that was exercised by the charity trustees who were members of the remuneration committee (a sub-committee of Court) in reaching a settlement with the principal fell below the required standard in a number of respects detailed in our report.

“We consider this amounted to a breach by the charity trustees who were members of the remuneration committee of their trustee duty to act in the interests of the charity.

“In terms of the 2005 Act a breach of this duty is to be treated as misconduct in the administration of the university.”

It added: “While OSCR considered taking formal action we have concluded that it is not necessary or proportionate to do so.

“We have taken into account measures by the present charity trustees to put into practice recommendations resulting from this report and a previous report from the SFC, and changes among the charity trustees of the university since the events in question.”

Esther Roberton, the university’s senior governor, responded to the findings.

“Two separate reviews were carried out into the payment made to the former principal of the university,” she said.

“The first, undertaken by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) was published earlier this year. The second, conducted by the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR), was published today.

“The university co-operated fully with both reviews.

“In February, the university repaid £119,000 to the SFC, instigated a wider externally supported review of university governance and set up a working group to consider the SFC report and make recommendations based on its findings.

“These recommendations were approved earlier this month by our governing body, court.

“The OSCR report acknowledges that the university has already taken these proactive measures to enhance governance. It also notes that most of the charity trustees who were members of the university’s remuneration committee at the time of the payment are no longer in post.

“The university acknowledges the findings of both the SFC and OSCR reports and the importance of responding to them, however these relate to decisions made three years ago, and since then the university has new leadership and a new direction.

“The university court will meet shortly to consider the implications of the OSCR report together with the wider review of governance already under way.”