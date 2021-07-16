Inverness thief snared by distinctive clothing after break-in at eatery

An Inverness thief who broke into a city eatery was snared by his distinctive clothing.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Donald McPhee had been lifted by police following a break-in in the Crown area of Inverness in the early hours of August 29, 2019.

But McPhee, 44, had also broken into a city centre street food outlet, Buonissimo, the same evening and it was filmed on CCTV.

The court heard that McPhee had been wearing “distinctive clothing” and he was seen to pick up an object and throw it at the front door of the premises.

He then stole the £50 float, £10 in tips and a radio, fiscal depute Susan Love told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

Passer-by reported it to police

Ms Love said that a passer-by noticed the damage to the door and reported it to police.

Defence solicitor advocate Neil Wilson said: “He has little recollection of what he did as he had taken Xanax. He was already in custody for another break-in for which he was jailed for four months.

“The CCTV showed a man in distinctive clothing and a police officer walking through the cell block recognised the clothing my client was wearing and that was how he was caught.” Mr Wilson went on.

Police obtained a search warrant for McPhee’s home on August 30 but only the radio was recovered.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank jailed McPhee, Benula Road, Inverness, for five months because of his previous record which was admitted.