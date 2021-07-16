Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Inverness thief snared by distinctive clothing after break-in at eatery

By David Love
16/07/2021, 11:45 am
McPhee appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court.
An Inverness thief who broke into a city eatery was snared by his distinctive clothing.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Donald McPhee had been lifted by police following a break-in in the Crown area of Inverness in the early hours of August 29, 2019.

But McPhee, 44, had also broken into a city centre street food outlet, Buonissimo, the same evening and it was filmed on CCTV.

The court heard that McPhee had been wearing “distinctive clothing” and he was seen to pick up an object and throw it at the front door of the premises.

He then stole the £50 float, £10 in tips and a radio, fiscal depute Susan Love told Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

Passer-by reported it to police

Ms Love said that a passer-by noticed the damage to the door and reported it to police.

Defence solicitor advocate Neil Wilson said: “He has little recollection of what he did as he had taken Xanax. He was already in custody for another break-in for which he was jailed for four months.

“The CCTV showed a man in distinctive clothing and a police officer walking through the cell block recognised the clothing my client was wearing and that was how he was caught.” Mr Wilson went on.

Police obtained a search warrant for McPhee’s home on August 30 but only the radio was recovered.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank jailed McPhee, Benula Road, Inverness, for five months because of his previous record which was admitted.