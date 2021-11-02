Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Scotland

Inverness school reopens after being forced to close due to burst pipes

By Michelle Henderson
02/11/2021, 8:13 am Updated: 02/11/2021, 8:16 am
Charleston Academy closed its doors to more than 700 students on Monday as a result of a number of burst pipes throughout the building.

An Inverness school is to reopen to students after being forced to close due to burst pipes.

Charleston Academy will welcome students and staff back to the classroom this morning following a day of disruption to lessons.

More than 770 students began the working week at home as contractors carried out work to repair a number of problem pipes throughout the building.

Senior management staff have now taken to social media to reassure parents they are “in a position” to reopen, despite disruptions to onsite catering facilities.

Officials are warning hot meal provisions may be limited due to Monday’s fault, with staff working round the clock to increase availability.

In a statement, they wrote: “Following visits from contractors, we are now in a position to open tomorrow to all pupils and staff.

“However, our catering facilities are still affected and hot meal provision may be limited. Catering staff are working on increasing alternative hot meal options.

“You may prefer to provide your child with a pack lunch tomorrow.”

Read more:

The announcement comes just 24 hours after Highland Council announced the school would be closed for the duration of the day due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

School officials took to social media to clarify the decision to close the campus was made as a result of a “number of burst pipes” throughout the building.

Nursery closure

Highland Council have confirmed that Aviemore Early Learning and Childcare Service will be closed for the duration of the day (Tuesday) due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

A total of 43 children from the Aviemore Primary school based day nursery have been affected by the closure.