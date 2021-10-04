Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Inverness venue pulling alcohol-free pints to raise money for charity this Sober October

By Lauren Robertson
04/10/2021, 3:41 pm Updated: 04/10/2021, 3:50 pm
The Tooth & Claw venue in Inverness.

An Inverness music venue is raising money and awareness for local charity Mikeysline this month as part of Sober October.

The Tooth and Claw wants to highlight the importance of looking after your mental health, by debunking the myth that staying sober in a pub is boring or antisocial.

James Carr, general manager at The Tooth & Claw, said: “Sober October always felt like it should be a time where pubs, bars and clubs should be doing what they can to help with that fundraising but it’s a tricky one to figure out when you mainly sell the very thing folk are giving up.”

For Sober October, the team at The Tooth and Claw are promoting the wide range of alcohol-free beverages they have on offer.

They hope this will let people see they can still socialise, or meet up to chat with friends even if they’re not drinking.

While doing so, they are also raising money for local charity, Mikeysline, with 20% of all revenue made from non-alcoholic drinks sold throughout October going straight to them.

Mikeysline

Mikeysline was set up in 2015 following a number of suicides in the Highlands.

The charity aims to support those struggling with mental health issues.

As well as giving a percentage of revenue made from selling alcohol-free drinks, The Tooth and Claw will also be accepting donations for the charity at the venue.

A raffle is also planned for later this month, with T-shirts, gig tickets and bottles of alcohol-free spirits up for grabs.

To say it’s been a challenging time for everyone for the last while is an understatement. The impact of the pandemic has…

Posted by The Tooth & Claw, Inverness on Friday, 1 October 2021

Mr Carr added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Mikeysline this Sober October proving that going sober for October and drinking in a social setting of a bar are neither mutually exclusive nor boring.”