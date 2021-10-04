Inverness venue pulling alcohol-free pints to raise money for charity this Sober October

An Inverness music venue is raising money and awareness for local charity Mikeysline this month as part of Sober October.

The Tooth and Claw wants to highlight the importance of looking after your mental health, by debunking the myth that staying sober in a pub is boring or antisocial.

James Carr, general manager at The Tooth & Claw, said: “Sober October always felt like it should be a time where pubs, bars and clubs should be doing what they can to help with that fundraising but it’s a tricky one to figure out when you mainly sell the very thing folk are giving up.”

For Sober October, the team at The Tooth and Claw are promoting the wide range of alcohol-free beverages they have on offer.

They hope this will let people see they can still socialise, or meet up to chat with friends even if they’re not drinking.

While doing so, they are also raising money for local charity, Mikeysline, with 20% of all revenue made from non-alcoholic drinks sold throughout October going straight to them.

Mikeysline

Mikeysline was set up in 2015 following a number of suicides in the Highlands.

The charity aims to support those struggling with mental health issues.

As well as giving a percentage of revenue made from selling alcohol-free drinks, The Tooth and Claw will also be accepting donations for the charity at the venue.

A raffle is also planned for later this month, with T-shirts, gig tickets and bottles of alcohol-free spirits up for grabs.

Mr Carr added: “We are delighted to be partnering with Mikeysline this Sober October proving that going sober for October and drinking in a social setting of a bar are neither mutually exclusive nor boring.”