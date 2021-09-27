News / Scotland Inverness home cordoned off by police following reports of ‘disturbance’ By Kirstin Tait and Michelle Henderson 27/09/2021, 1:11 pm Updated: 27/09/2021, 1:27 pm A house has been cordoned off in Rosehaugh Road in South Kessock, Inverness. Photo by Michelle Henderson. Police have cordoned off a flat in Inverness following reports of a disturbance last night. There is yellow tape cordoning off a property on Rosehaugh Road in South Kessock, Inverness. Two police officers and a police van remain on the scene. Police have been approached for comment. More to follow. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe