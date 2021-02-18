Inverness half marathon and 5K events cancelled because of Covid concerns

The popular Inverness half marathon and 5K events have been cancelled for the first time in their history.

The runs, which were due to take place on May 16, were cancelled with “great sadness” due to Covid-19.

Last year’s run was one of a very small number of mass participation events to take place in Scotland, and this year’s cancellation marks the first time in 36 years the event will not go ahead.

In a statement, organisers said following discussions with government agencies, local authorities and emergency services it would not be possible for the event to go ahead.

Race director Malcolm Sutherland said: “The health, safety and welfare of our participants, volunteers, staff, stakeholders and the local community is at the heart of everything we do and will always remain our priority.

“We are extremely disappointed to have to take this decision and we are very grateful for the ongoing support from participants, our stakeholders, event partners and our local community.

“This is the first time in the 36-year history of the event that it has been cancelled; the Inverness half marathon & 5K was one of the few mass participation sporting events to take place in 2020.

“We understand the many weeks of training required to prepare for a half marathon and we are also mindful that many of you will be fundraising for charity. With this in mind, we are working on some exciting plans for a virtual event and will be sharing these with you over the coming weeks.

“Unfortunately, it has not been possible to find an alternative date later in 2021. Instead, we will put our efforts into ensuring the 2022 event is an outstanding experience for everyone.”

Anyone with an entry for this year’s event will automatically have it transferred over to 2022, with the runs due to take place on March 13 2022.

For those not able to make it, options to donate your entry fee to charity, transfer it to another runner or receive a refund have been made available.