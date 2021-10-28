Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Inverness hosts first ‘BOOtanics’ themed illumination trail

By Ross Hempseed
28/10/2021, 8:45 am Updated: 28/10/2021, 8:46 am

The Inverness Botanical Gardens has been transformed into a spooktacular sight as part of a Night @ the BOOtanics event for Halloween.

The first-time event is being put on to bring out families and young children to see the gardens in all their ghoulish glory.

The event, which runs until Ocotber 31, will utilise bright lights and projections to cast an eerie atmosphere over the venue that makes visitors feel like they are in the midst of a haunted garden.

High Life Highland has pulled together the event with support from the Inverness Common Good Fund and Inverness Events and Festivals Working Group.

Provost Helen Carmichael said: “It is very exciting that despite the many challenges in the events sector, our partners have managed to present a new experience for the people of Inverness to enjoy.

“This year, we are spreading the Halloween fun over four nights to let families enjoy the illuminations in a more relaxed manner whilst ensuring a safe and Covid-compliant experience throughout the trail.”

The event also allows local artists, that have been financially hit by the pandemic, to participate in unexpected ways.

Families can enjoy the fun until Sunday. Picture: Sandy McCook

‘Offer a safe, secure and compliant experience that allows everyone attending to enjoy.’

Families are being encouraged to dress up over the Halloween weekend and get involved with all the spooky activities such as a photo opportunity at Betty Booth’s caravan.

Highland is currently trying to find the balance between keeping Covid cases down and allowing events to be held that bring joy to residents that have been negatively affected by the pandemic.

Rhia Gardiner, three, and dad Craig enjoy the sights and sounds of the scary gardens. Picture: Sandy McCook

Ms Carmichael added: “Families, particularly those with young children, have had a really challenging period throughout the pandemic.

“We are therefore working hard to offer a safe, secure and compliant experience that allows everyone attending to enjoy even a small level of normality around Halloween.”

The event is free to attend and takes place after dark from 5.45 pm with the gardens closing at 8.30 pm.

 