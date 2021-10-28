Inverness hosts first ‘BOOtanics’ themed illumination trail

The Inverness Botanical Gardens has been transformed into a spooktacular sight as part of a Night @ the BOOtanics event for Halloween.

The first-time event is being put on to bring out families and young children to see the gardens in all their ghoulish glory.

The event, which runs until Ocotber 31, will utilise bright lights and projections to cast an eerie atmosphere over the venue that makes visitors feel like they are in the midst of a haunted garden.

High Life Highland has pulled together the event with support from the Inverness Common Good Fund and Inverness Events and Festivals Working Group.

Provost Helen Carmichael said: “It is very exciting that despite the many challenges in the events sector, our partners have managed to present a new experience for the people of Inverness to enjoy.

“This year, we are spreading the Halloween fun over four nights to let families enjoy the illuminations in a more relaxed manner whilst ensuring a safe and Covid-compliant experience throughout the trail.”

The event also allows local artists, that have been financially hit by the pandemic, to participate in unexpected ways.

‘Offer a safe, secure and compliant experience that allows everyone attending to enjoy.’

Families are being encouraged to dress up over the Halloween weekend and get involved with all the spooky activities such as a photo opportunity at Betty Booth’s caravan.

Highland is currently trying to find the balance between keeping Covid cases down and allowing events to be held that bring joy to residents that have been negatively affected by the pandemic.

Ms Carmichael added: “Families, particularly those with young children, have had a really challenging period throughout the pandemic.

“We are therefore working hard to offer a safe, secure and compliant experience that allows everyone attending to enjoy even a small level of normality around Halloween.”

The event is free to attend and takes place after dark from 5.45 pm with the gardens closing at 8.30 pm.