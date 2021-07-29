Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Scotland

Interactive Map: Find out how many complaints were made about each Scottish care home

By Lesley-Anne Kelly and Calum Ross
29/07/2021, 6:00 am
Our interactive map allows readers to see how many complaints were made last year about each care home for older people across Scotland.

A total of 2,316 complaints were made to the Care Inspectorate regulator about these homes in 2020/21.

That number included 295 in April last year alone, which was the highest monthly figure for at least five years.

Since 2016/17, there have been more than 10,000 complaints about care homes for older people in Scotland.

The figure for last year was down slightly on the 2,352 recorded in 2019/20, with the decrease believed to be linked to a reduction in visits by family and friends of residents.

Half of all complaints received by the Care Inspectorate last year were about care homes for older people, the highest proportion in five years.

Of the 20 facilities with the most complaints last year, 18 were privately run.

Those included the Queensberry and Westfield homes in Dumfries and Galloway, which were the subject of 27 and 26 complaints, respectively.

The next highest number last year was for Abbey House at Kirriemuir in Angus, and Springvale in East Dunbartonshire, which both received 24.

Others north of the central belt included 17 complaints about Pitkerro in Dundee, 15 about South Grange at Monifieth in Angus, and 14 about both Deeside in Aberdeen and Home Farm in Portree.