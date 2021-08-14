News / Scotland Interactive: Find your nearest diplomatic representation in Scotland By Joely Santa Cruz 14/08/2021, 6:00 am Locations of diplomatic missions in Scotland There are dozens of foreign governments represented in Scotland but where can you find their offices? Our interactive maps let you search right down to street level. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe