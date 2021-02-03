Inspectors find ‘cracks’ in hull amid numerous safety issues on Foinaven FPSO west of Shetland

“Serious concerns” have been raised after inspectors found multiple “cracks” in the hull of the Foinaven FPSO west of Shetland, amid a catalogue of other safety issues.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found fractures extending two feet long in the ship’s “hull girders and stiffeners”, operated by Altera Infrastructure and stationed at the BP Foinven oil field.

Inspectors questioned the “residual strength of the hull”, stating Altera did not demonstrate it was “sufficient to operate the installation at its current location”, around 118miles west of Shetland.

They also identified “defects” with the mooring winch brake system, required to hold the FPSO in position.