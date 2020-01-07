Inquiry concludes there was ‘widespread abuse’ of children at Scottish care establishments

There was widespread abuse of children at care establishments in Scotland, an inquiry has concluded.

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry was investigating care at residential institutions run by Quarriers, Aberlour Child Care Trust, and Barnardo’s – referred to collectively by the inquiry as QAB – between 1921 and 1991.

Its investigation included a case study carried out between October 23 and February 12 and it heard from 110 witnesses before publishing its findings today.

The inquiry concluded children suffered physical, emotional and sexual abuse.

A spokesman for the inquiry said: “During the case study, the inquiry considered evidence about the nature and extent of any abuse of children in care at institutions run by the QAB providers at various locations across Scotland.

“The inquiry also examined any systems, policies and procedures in place at these institutions, and how these were applied.”

The inquiry’s chairwoman Lady Smith said: “Children were physically abused, emotionally abused, and sexually abused in harsh, rigid regimes.

“Many children did not find the warmth, care, and compassionate comfort they needed. Scant regard was paid to their dignity.

“The previous lives of the children who came into the care of the QAB providers had all been blighted in some way, whether by being abused in the family home, the death of one or more parent, parental illness, families who could not cope with caring for them, abandonment, or by other similar circumstances.

“The QAB providers could have made a real and positive difference to every child, but that did not happen. For many, further damage was inflicted upon them.”

“The QAB providers now recognise and accept that there was widespread abuse of children in their establishments.

“They have all apologised for it.

“A particularly frank and clear apology was offered on behalf of Quarriers by their current chief executive.

“Counsel for Barnardo’s and for Aberlour indicated that those providers, having heard evidence in this case study, also tendered their apologies.”

The next step is for Lady Smith to write a report containing recommendations.

“Applicants and other witnesses continue to come forward to the inquiry with relevant evidence about the care provided by QAB and this will be considered as part of the continuing process,” said an inquiry spokesman.