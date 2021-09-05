News / Scotland Incident involving coach and HGV restricts traffic on the A83 at Inveraray By Ross Hempseed 05/09/2021, 9:16 am Updated: 05/09/2021, 9:35 am A two vehicle road crash has restricted the flow of traffic through the A83 Tarbert to Campbelltown at Inveraray. The incident happened near Strome Point and involved a coach and a HGV. Emergency services are currently in attendance. Traffic is being held by police and they are urging people to take caution when travelling in the area. More to follow Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe