News / Scotland 'I'm gonna die': Alicia, 11, stung dozens of times in Arbroath wasp attack By Katy Scott 17/09/2021, 11:53 am Updated: 17/09/2021, 1:18 pm Alicia Wolecki was attacked by wasps in Arbroath. An Arbroath mum has told of the moment her 11-year-old daughter feared she was going to die after being stung dozens of times by wasps. Alicia Wolecki was playing tig with friends in an area known as the Dammy when she ran into a nest. Mum Charlene believes she was stung about 100 times during the attack last week – while one of her friends was also targeted.