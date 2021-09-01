‘If you’re going to go big, you might as well go big’ : Welshman kicks off five peak challenge with Ben Nevis

Mitchell Aspland already has his fair share of adventurous challenges under his belt.

Despite having conquered the Welsh three peaks and the Paris Marathon, his latest challenge will be his biggest feat yet.

The 31-year-old is not only attempting a five peak challenge, but cycling between each one.

Starting on Sunday, September 5, Mr Aspland will take on Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, Snowdon, Cader Idris and Pen-y-Fan.

And he’s going to try and do it all in five days.

Together they make up a total climb of 16,971ft.

Mr Aspland, from Swansea, is always looking for his next challenge, and this one was a joke that has become a reality.

He said: “I always like to give myself a challenge and push the boundaries of what I can do.

“A friend suggested it to me as a joke, as it normally starts, and then I looked into it and started planning it and actually got quite geared up for it.”

He has been training hard, trying to beat personal bests and working on his map skills, documenting the process on his Instagram page.

“It’s about recognition for both the charities”

Mr Aspland isn’t putting his body through this physical and mental endurance test for nothing.

As with all his challenges, he has chosen two charities to fundraise for as he goes.

The first is Hope for Hasti, a family run charity that raises money for development of a gene therapy for Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) and supports those living with the condition.

The second is The Mountain Way which supports UK veterans living with PTSD.

He feels that both charities deserve more recognition and donations.

He said: “Chris Brannigan walked barefoot for his daughter, Hasti, from Land’s End to Edinburgh Castle – 700 miles barefoot. That takes a lot of courage to do that so that’s quite inspirational.

“Then I wanted to do something for the veterans because, from what I can understand, not many people do things for them. With PTSD it can ruin a lot of lives so I wanted to do something for that.”

When asked what he hopes to achieve through this challenge, he said: “It’s about recognition for both the charities really. It’s mainly about getting the word out and publicising them a lot.

“But also some sort of accomplishment, knowing I can put myself in a form of uncomfortable situation and I can deal with it.”

“I’ll crack on and get it done”

Though many people have taken on the three peak challenge – which involves climbing the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales – Mr Aspland believes this is the first time anyone has taken on five and cycled between them.

He said: “If you’re going to go big, you might as well go big, that’s why I’ve done all five and cycling between them.

“I’m seeing it as a first, I’ve tried researching it and that’s what I’m coming up with.”

For him, the mental challenge of a feat like this is something anyone can overcome with hard work and determination.

As long as the Ben Nevis weather is kind to him, he reckons he can get it done.

He said: “I’ve got a good mental fortitude to an extent, this will test it, but I think I’ll be fine.

“As long as I take it day by day and think ‘right, this is what I’ve got in front of me, this is what I’ve got to do today,’ I’ll crack on and get it done.”