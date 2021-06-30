Iconic Ardnamurchan Lighthouse benefits from £290,000 project to make it more accessible

A £290,000 project to make a Lochaber lighthouse more accessible to visitors has been completed.

Ardnamurchan Lighthouse is on the most westerly point of the British mainland, offering stunning views across the Inner Hebrides.

The iconic structure, west of Fort William, is hugely popular with tourists, who in turn boost the local economy.

Now wheelchair-accessible paths, car and bike parking and new walkways and viewpoints have been created to ensure are able to enjoy the spot more easily.

The improvements at the lighthouse have been made possible by Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF), along with funding from Highland Coastal Communities Fund, Highland Council, Archaeology Scotland, Ardnamurchan Lighthouse Trust Ltd and the Scottish Land Fund.

Works will ensure popularity of spot for years to come

Alan Henderson, chairman of Highland Council’s communities and place committee, said: “It’s fantastic to see the completion of the works at Ardnamurchan Lighthouse, which I am sure will continue to be an extremely popular destination on the west coast for visitors.”

Visitor numbers to rural areas have increased throughout the pandemic due to the rise of staycations.

The RTIF was developed to support these areas and help both the community and the landmarks cope with the rise.

Chris Taylor, regional leadership director at VisitScotland, said: “It is great to see these improvement works completed in time for the new season as they will make a real difference to the visitor experience at Ardnamurchan.

“RTIF can make a real difference to sites which have experienced a large volume of visitors and the impact that can have on communities.

These facilities will help create a much-improved experience for visitors and help alleviate the pressure on infrastructure and ensure Ardnamurchan remains a must-visit destination for future generations of holidaymakers.”