News / Scotland

Hunt for youths who threw ‘large rocks’ at cars stopped at Fort William traffic lights

By Kirstin Tait
06/10/2021, 6:32 pm
Youths allegedly threw rocks from Farmfoods car park in Lochaber. Picture by Google Maps.

Police are appealing for information after a group of youths allegedly threw “large rocks” at vehicles stopped at a set of traffic lights in the Highlands.

The incident happened on October 4 at around 4pm outside Lochaber High School in Fort William and involved a group of five boys aged between 12 and 14 years old.

The youths allegedly started throwing the rocks from a Farmfoods car park towards vehicles stopped at the traffic lights at the junction with the A830 Banvie road.

As a result, the passenger window of a HGV was smashed.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them on their 101 number quoting incident number PS 20211004-2941.

In a statement, the force said: “Officers in Fort William are appealing for information in regards to a vandalism which occurred on October 4 at about 4pm outside Lochaber High School.

“A group of around five male youths aged between 12-14 years have been within the car park outside Farmfoods throwing large rocks towards vehicles stopped at the traffic lights on the A830.

“This has resulted in an HGV’s passenger window being smashed.

“Anyone with information or dash cam footage of this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number PS 20211004-2941.”