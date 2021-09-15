Humza Yousaf warns Scots to think twice before calling 999 for an ambulance

Humza Yousaf says Scots should think twice before calling 999 for an ambulance, warning of an “extremely challenging” winter ahead for the NHS.

The health secretary says people should only be calling for an ambulance if it is “absolutely critical”, adding as much money as possible is being invested into the health service and the ambulance service.

Speaking on Good Morning Scotland, when asked if people should think twice before calling for an ambulance, Mr Yousaf said: “Yes – I don’t doubt people do that because they are in a distressing situation.

“I think most people only call when they are in that extreme distress.

“But you can imagine the pressure the ambulance service and the health service is in, so people should think before calling 999.

“If it is absolutely critical then of course make that call, and the ambulance service will get to you as quickly as possible.”

▶️We're facing a period of significant and sustained pressure on our services, so please watch this video and #Useuswisely. ▶️Call NHS24 on 111, or call your GP if during the day, unless the situation is life-threatening, in which case call 999 right away. pic.twitter.com/syRyd7y81p — Scottish Ambulance (@Scotambservice) August 26, 2021

A&E numbers 40% higher than Christmas

As well as warning people not to call 999 unless essential, the health secretary also said the NHS is in for an “extremely challenging” autumn and winter.

He says an extra £20 million is being spent on the Scottish Ambulance Service to ensure there is enough staff to tackle the upcoming winter, adding an extra 100 people will be recruited next month alone.

Mr Yousaf added: “We are in for an extraordinarily difficult winter.

“We know the flu season can be extremely challenging, and we know that people are presenting more sick because they haven’t presented for the last 18 months.

“Looking at the date, the last time we had 1,000 patients in hospital with Covid was December 2020.

“Our A&E presentations now, when we have the same number of Covid patients, is 40% higher.

“We can’t get away from the face it will be an extremely challenging winter and that is why we are investing as much as we can.

“Any pennies we can find, any additional resources we can find for the NHS, I promise it will be spent on the challenging autumn and winter.”