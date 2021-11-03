Humza Yousaf: Dundee nursery discrimination complaint upheld by inspectors

A discrimination complaint by Scottish Government minister Humza Yousaf against a Dundee nursery has been upheld after a probe by the regulator.

A complaint was made by the health secretary about Little Scholars Nursery in Broughty Ferry after he alleged his daughter had been discriminated against.

Mr Yousaf said he and his wife Nadia El-Nakla had applied for a space at the nursery only to be told there was no availability.