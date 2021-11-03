Humza Yousaf: Dundee nursery attacks Care Inspectorate over discrimination findings

Little Scholars nursery in Dundee has attacked the Care Inspectorate over a statement issued following a probe into a complaint by health secretary Humza Yousaf.

Accusing the regulator of “partisan spin”, a spokesperson for the nursery said its statement had been issued to the media with no notice.

A spokesperson for the regulator confirmed earlier an investigation following a complaint by Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla had found the nursery did not promote “fairness, equality and respect when offering placements”.