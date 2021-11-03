News / Scotland Humza Yousaf: Dundee nursery attacks Care Inspectorate over discrimination findings By Alasdair Clark 03/11/2021, 3:07 pm Updated: 03/11/2021, 4:42 pm Little Scholars has responded to the Care Inspectorate. Little Scholars nursery in Dundee has attacked the Care Inspectorate over a statement issued following a probe into a complaint by health secretary Humza Yousaf. Accusing the regulator of “partisan spin”, a spokesperson for the nursery said its statement had been issued to the media with no notice. A spokesperson for the regulator confirmed earlier an investigation following a complaint by Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla had found the nursery did not promote “fairness, equality and respect when offering placements”. Continue Reading Start your 30 day free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe