Human remains found in search for missing cyclist near north farm

Human remains have been found in searches at a Highland farm for a cyclist who went missing more than three years ago.

Tony Parsons was reported missing in October 2017 after travelling from his home in Tillicoultry, Stirlingshire to Fort William, before aiming to cycle home.

Searches last week homed in on a farm near Bridge of Orchy, with police blocking off roads and setting up cordons.

Mr Parsons had travelled south on the A82 Inverness to Glasgow road to Bridge of Orchy, and was last seen outside the village’ hotel at around 11.30pm on October 2, 2017.

Police have now confirmed the specialist search team have found human remains in an area close to a farm just off the A82.

We can confirm that officers investigating the disappearance of a man in 2017 have discovered human remains during a… Posted by Forth Valley Police Division on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Police say efforts to recover the remains will continue over the coming days before a post-mortem can be conducted to establish their identity.

However, the family of Mr Parsons have been made aware.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Somerville said: “This is clearly a significant development and extensive work is ongoing to recover the remains and confirm their identity.

“We have informed Mr Parsons’ family, who are being supported by specialist officers. The thoughts of everyone involved in the investigation are with them at this difficult time.

“The investigation into Mr Parsons’ disappearance continues and I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has assisted our enquiries so far and again urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.”

Two men, both aged 29, were arrested and released pending further inquiries on Wednesday December 30, 2020 in connection with the disappearance of Mr Parsons.

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101.