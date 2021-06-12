Huge fire at Scottish Crannog Centre

The Scottish Crannog Centre near Kenmore appears to have been all but destroyed in a devastating fire.

Images from the scene show the wooden building – created as a replica of an Iron Age water dwelling – consumed by flames late on Friday evening.

John Ward, posting to the Aberfeldy Community Notice Board on Facebook, shared video showing flames erupting from the fragile structure.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/551303978385712/permalink/1820313124818118/

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews had been called to a blaze in a building north of Kenmore but was unable to provide any more information at this stage.

The centre had been due to host Live History events on Friday and Saturday.

