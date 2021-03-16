How cyber criminals used Covid to target our anxieties

Online scammers leveraged government coronavirus announcements, sometimes within just a matter of hours, to exploit unprecedented cyber security weaknesses during the pandemic, new research shows.
A study by experts at Abertay, Strathclyde, Kent, Oxford and Warwick universities found home working created “a level of cyber security concerns and challenges never faced before”, and reveals how the situation was seized upon by cyber criminals.
Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe