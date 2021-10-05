The perfect getaway? The Jura Hotel – the island’s only one – goes up for sale

A hotel boasting picture-perfect views of the Small Isles Bay has gone on the market for £1.2million.

The Jura Hotel is the island’s only public hotel and bar, and is a favourite with both locals and visitors keen to lap up a piece of Inner Hebrides paradise.

Jura itself is famed for its whisky, and is also where George Orwell lived to write his novel 1984.

One of the least densely populated islands of Scotland, the island is covered in mountains, deer forests and renowned for its whisky.

After 11 years running the Jura Hotel in Craighouse, owners Andy and Cath McCallum have decided it is time to try something new and have put the property up for sale.

Estate agents Graham and Sibbald say the 17-bedroom hotel is a “fantastic opportunity” for the right person.

Completely refurbished

Over the last 10 years the hotel – – which is “green” and powered by biomass systems and solar panels – has been lovingly refurbished by the McCallums.

It includes two bars, restaurant, lounge and a five-bedroom house for owners and staff accommodation.

At the front of the hotel, there is an alfresco terrace and bar and cafe which overlooks the hotel’s camping and event field.

Alistair Letham, a hotel and leisure consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said: “The availability of The Jura Hotel for sale is a fantastic opportunity for new owners to acquire a well-established hotel, in good condition, with the opportunity to further grow and expand the business.

“Complimenting that is the inclusion of a modern five-bedroom house, ideal for family proprietors, seeking that sought after mix of life-style and good business; in this case on an almost unique and idyllic island location.”