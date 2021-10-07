Homeowners must meet new energy efficiency standards by 2025 – and foot some of the bill themselves

Homeowners across Scotland will need to make sure their homes meet strict new energy efficiency standards in just four years’ time.

Patrick Harvie, minister for zero carbon buildings, says homeowners will need to ensure their homes meet EPC band ‘C’ standards by 2025 if they want to sell up or bring in new tenants.

He made the comments while unveiling the Scottish Government’s new heat in buildings strategy, which says all homes in Scotland must convert to zero emissions by 2045 to help meet climate change targets.