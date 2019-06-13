Hollywood comes to Glasgow again as filming starts in Govan for Steven Spielberg’s 1917

A disused dockyard in Govan will be the latest part of Glasgow to star in a Hollywood blockbuster.

Filming has begun in the area for World War One epic 1917, which is being produced by Steven Spielberg and is slated for release in December this year.

It is being directed by Sam Mendes, who was spotted on site today, in his first project since James Bond films Skyfall and Spectre.

A number of roads around the site have been closed off, and fences put up as shooting begins.

On the other side of the river, in the SEC car park, a number of trailers and cabins for cast and crew have been set up.

Earlier today, gunshots could be heard ringing out around the set.

The film has a stellar cast including Scots star Richard Madden.

Also set to star in the film are Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Strong, Colin Firth and Andrew Scott.

It is unclear if any of the big name actors will be shooting scenes in Glasgow.