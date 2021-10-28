Historic Inverness church to close following congregation vote

An Inverness church which is believed to be the oldest building in the city will close following a congregation vote.

The Old High Church, which takes its name from the fact that it was the highest building in the city for centuries, was built between 1770 and 1772.

In 2003, the church joined with St Stephen’s church to form one church community.

Earlier this year it was decided that it was no longer financially viable to maintain both church buildings.

The congregation voted on which building to keep, and St Stephen’s was favoured.

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “A union was formed between Old High Church and St Stephen’s Church in 2003 and the congregation had to decide which building they wanted to keep because it was not financially viable to maintain two.

“Last week members of the congregation voted in favour of keeping St Stephen’s Church.”

“The home of Christianity in Inverness”

Friends of The Old High Church was set up in recent years to raise money for the upkeep of the historic building and to raise awareness about its important place in the city of Inverness.

Christina Cameron, chairwoman of the registered charity, has been attending Old High Church since she moved to Inverness around 50 years ago.

Despite understanding the reasons why, said she is “very sad” in light of the recent decision to close the church.

Ms Cameron explained: “I know why they’re moving to one building, but I feel very sad given the history of the church.

“It’s the home of Christianity in Inverness, at one time it was about the only church in Inverness.”

The Friends of The Old High Church group support the church building, and Ms Cameron still believes it should be preserved.

She said: “It’s full of history, I think it deserves to be kept. I would like to see a certain amount of worship kept there.”

What will happen to The Old High Church?

The future of the church is currently unknown.

However, it has been assured that the move to one church building will mean that the community will benefit more from resources.

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: “This will ensure the best possible stewardship of our resources to support our mission work as we continue to serve the community in Inverness.

“We have advised the Presbytery of the result and will await further instructions from them regarding the future of the Old High building.”

History

While the church was built in the 1700s, it is believed that the lowest part of the west tower dates back to the 14th century.

Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Jacobite supporters imprisoned government soldiers in the tower in 1746.

During the Battle of Culloden, the Duke of Cumberland took over the church and executed Jacobite soldiers there.

An important site of worship in the city, it is where Saint Columba is thought to have converted Pictish King Brude to Christianity in 565 AD.

The church is also a popular landmark among Outlander fans, as it is featured in the popular books.