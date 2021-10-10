Hiker rescued after spending two nights alone in the Cairngorms

A hiker has been rescued after he made it through two nights alone in the Cairngorms after being separated from his companion due to low cloud.

David Wightman, 62, was an experienced hiker and well-prepared for the trek with his companion through the Cairngorm Mountains.

However after low cloud cover descended the two became separated and the companion proceeded to the intended destination of Corrour Bothy on the night of Friday, October 8.

When Mr Wightman failed to turn up, the companion then made a call to the police who in turn notified mountain rescue.

After receiving the call-out the team determined that due to Mr Wightman’s experience as a hiker and the amount of appropriate kit he had with him the concern level at the initial stage was low.

Mr Wightman and his companion, both from Essex, had intended to stay out for one night in the mountains and therefore had proper clothing, food supplies and sleeping kits with them.

Matt Smith, Police Scotland mountain rescue coordinator, said: “At the time when we took the call the concern level was low because we knew he could keep himself comfortable.

“As time ticked on the concern level grew as he had spent one night on the hills and we were not sure of his whereabouts, at that stage.

“This resulted in us ramping up the search for him and bringing in other rescue teams to help aid us in the search for Mr Wightman.”

The intial call-out was received by Braemar Mountain Rescue Team due to Mr Wightman’s location being nearer the southside of the hills.

‘The darkness will catch a lot of people out at this time of year.’

Due to the mountainous terrain where Mr Wightman was located, Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team as well as a team from Aberdeen and the Coastguard were brought in to assist. Over 40 team members took part in the search.

The team felt it more apt to make enquiries and gather information before launching a full-scale search unlike in some cases where an injury has been sustained.

Mr Smith commented: “With a call like this there is a lot of information you need to find out and you have to understand the risks and therefore you need to make the necessary enquiries.

“If somebody is missing in the hills it might be immediately obvious they are at risk, whether they are stranded or they have an injury, it’s clear they must be rescued immediately.

“But there are types of mountain rescues that are a lot slower burning and you need to better understand the person that is missing.”

A factor that limited the scope of the search was the early onset of darkness during the autumn period.

Due to the nature of the rescue, the teams felt it best to wait till first light before continuing the search for Mr Wightman who was spending his second night in the hills.

Mr Wightman was eventually traced safe and well on Sunday, October 10 in Glen Geusachan to the south of the mountains.

Mr Smith added: “We are experiencing a high number of call-outs now relating to factors consistent with this time of year such as darkness, colder weather and lack of preparedness.

“We always see a spike in autumn in the lack preparedness as closer to the ground the weather is more mild and so they don’t realise how quickly the weather changes on the mountains.

“People are not carrying the right kit for changing weather such as warm clothing, head torches or enough food and the darkness will catch a lot of people out at this time of year.”

To find out how to prepare appropriately for hiking visit the Cairngorms website.