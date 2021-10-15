Hiker lost in the Cairngorms for two days received help from Aberdeen University students

Following his experience surviving two nights out in the Cairngorm Mountains, David Wightman has recalled how four Aberdeen University students assisted him through his ordeal.

Mr Wightman, 62 from Essex, became separated from his companion Colin Marshall during a hike near Corrour Bothy to the south of the Cairngorm mountain range on October 8.

Due to the adverse weather conditions including low cloud cover, Mr Wightman became disorientated and lost.

Mr Marshall managed to proceed to their intended destination where he raised the alarm and a search and rescue effort was launched to find Mr Wightman.

The operation included mountain rescue teams from Braemar, Cairngorm and Aberdeen.

During this, Mr Wightman encountered a group of Aberdeen University students who assisted him to shelter and gave him some food and company.

Mr Wightman spoke of his ordeal to BBC Scotland’s The Nine: “I lost visibility. My mistake at that point was not shouting or whistling, in the certainty in my mind that I knew which way he’d gone.

“It’s the most stupid mistake to make of course. From that point onwards we were both on our own.”

“I had some very good luck that the average temperature for October for the Cairngorms was up.

‘It just restored my faith in human nature.’

“I had waterproof clothing on and my bag was serving as a reasonable windbreak on a slab of granite that I found.”

Mr Wightman did have access to a mobile phone however before he could get a signal the battery died.

He eventually made it to the valley of the River Dee and at one point saw a rescue helicopter and attempted to signal it using his bright orange walking sticks but he went unnoticed.

He recalled: “Having waved goodbye to the helicopter, that for me was the lowest point of the whole experience, I then saw in the distance some granite boulders. I tucked myself in as best as possible for another 12 hours.”

The following morning while travelling alongside the river he eventually found four Aberdeen University students who were aware of a rescue search for a lone hiker.

From across the river Mr Wightman could hear shouting: “Are you David Wightman?”

The students escorted him to shelter where they made cups of tea and lit a fire.

Mr Wightman said: “They shared their food, peanut butter out the jar – stick your hand in, don’t worry – beef jerky, apples, have whatever you like, It’s the kindness of strangers – just restored my faith in human nature.”

They used a piece of silver foil to attract the attention of the helicopter searching overhead. He was then flown off the hill, and reunited with Mr Marshall, and then his family.