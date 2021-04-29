Highland Wildlife Park welcomes two endangered Przewalski’s horse foals

A wildlife park is celebrating the birth of two foals into a herd of endangered wild horses.

Staff at the Highland Wildlife Park, near Kingussie, welcomed the arrival of the two Przewalski’s horses earlier this month.

And with more new arrivals – including European bison and red deer – expected to arrive in the coming month, visitors can look forward to snapping some very cute pictures as they drive through the reserve.

The first foal was born on April 15 to mum Ieda and the second was born April 20 to mum Tuya.

Both have settled into the herd and have been spotted trotting around.

‘Their arrival represents a potentially important contribution to the future of this endangered species’

The Przewalski’s horse has been brought back from extinction in the wild following the success of rewilding and reintroduction projects, including in its native habitats in Mongolia.

Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at Highland Wildlife Park, said: “Both of our foals are getting on really well and can be spotted trotting around the reserve with the rest of the herd.

Say hello to our first drive-through reserve babies of the year! Mums Tuya + Ieda both gave birth to foals earlier this… Posted by Highland Wildlife Park on Thursday, April 29, 2021

“Their arrival represents a potentially important contribution to the future of this endangered species, who have gone from being extinct in the wild to once again roaming their native habitat.

“This huge feat and is directly attributable to the efforts of the zoo community and the successful reintroduction of this species shows just how important a carefully managed captive population is to restoring and safeguarding the future of animals.”

Park reopening

The park has been open to local visitors since March, but threw open the gates to those from further across the UK on Monday.

Mr Gilchrist added: “It has been great to be able to welcome our wonderful visitors back to the park and hope it won’t be long before they can spot the youngsters in our drive-through reserve.

“Every visit helps care for our amazing animals, like our Przewalski’s horses, and protects threatened species in Scotland and across the world.”

