Highland Wildlife Park to feature in wildlife conservation TV show

The Highland Wildlife Park will feature on the small screen as the popular tv series, Inside the Zoo, returns to BBC Scotland in October.

As part of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), the Highland Wildlife Park and Edinburgh Zoo will also be featured in the 10-episode series created by Tern TV.

The show goes behind the scenes and focuses on the work of wildlife conservation charity staff as they help care for some of Scotland’s threatened animals.

The RZSS is Scotland’s leading conservation charity and is responsible for the care of 3,000 animals and carries out cutting-edge science and research.

The Highland Wildlife Park is committed to protecting species most in danger such as Scottish wildcats, native to the north of Scotland.

For over ten years, the Scottish Wildcat Action project has successfully stopped the wildcats from becoming extinct.

Other fascinating animals at the park include snow leopards, polar bears, giraffes and rhinoceros.

‘See exactly what it takes to look after species of all shapes and sizes.’

RZSS chief executive, David Field, said, “We were delighted by the reaction to Inside The Zoo last year and the tremendous support our charity has had throughout an incredibly challenging time.

“This new series gives us another wonderful opportunity to share the hard work and passion of our dedicated teams as well as the personalities and quirks of the amazing animals they care for.

“Inside The Zoo gives people the chance to see exactly what it takes to look after species of all shapes and sizes, from our well-loved giant pandas, Yang Guang and Tian Tian, to little-known native insects like the pine hoverfly, and exciting new arrivals like giraffes and sloths.”

The pine hoverfly is also the subject of conservation efforts by the Highland Wildlife Park, due to it being critically endangered and confined to a small patch of forest in the Cairngorms.

The species is in such decline that no one has seen an adult pine hoverfly in the wild in over seven years.

This year, the team at the park are celebrating the hatching of 6,925 pine hoverfly larvae, the most larvae of this species ever bred in captivity.

Filmed in spring 2021, the series will begin airing on BBC Scotland on October 11.