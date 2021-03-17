Highland Wildlife Park prepares to re-open after restrictions ease

The Highland Wildlife Park will reopen to residents in the area next week as Covid restrictions begin to ease.

The park at Kincraig, which had to close in January, will open outdoors on March 26, though visitors will be admitted only if they confirm advanced online booking.

David Field, CEO of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland charity which operates the park, said: “It is amazing to be able to welcome our wonderful visitors back to Highland Wildlife Park.

“We know so many people have missed being able to visit and enjoy our wide-open spaces and amazing animals.

“Safety comes first and there will be a wide range of added measures in place to protect our guests, staff and animals.

“The support our charity has received over the past year has been incredible and every donation, membership, purchase in our shop and more has helped to feed and care for our animals and protect threatened species in Scotland around the world.”

The park stresses that visitors must not travel from outside the local authority area or gather in groups of more than two households with more than four adults.

Some animal areas will remain closed, main reserve tours and keeper talks have been postponed to avoid crowds and masks must be worn in some areas.

Cafes will be opened for limited takeaway services.

RZSS has been fundraising after losing income due to the pandemic.

It costs the charity more than £600 every day to feed animals at the park.