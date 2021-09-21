Highland trains delayed after vehicle hits bridge near Wick

Train services in the Highlands are being disrupted on Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit a bridge.

ScotRail says a crossing between Wick and Scotscalder has been struck.

Safety inspections need to be done before train services can pass over the bridge again.

TICKET ACCEPTANCE: We have arranged for your rail tickets to be accepted on the following Stagecoach buses: 25/X: Inverness -Tain.

27: Inverness – Tain.

28: Inverness – Dingwall.

82: Wick – Thurso

X98: Inverness – Thurso — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 21, 2021

The disruption means connections between Inverness and Wick will be “delayed or revised” as a result.

Trains from Inverness have been terminating and beginning at Lairg on Tuesday morning while they are unable to travel further north.

ScotRail has arranged for rail tickets to be accepted on Stagecoach buses between Inverness, Tain, Dingwall, Wick and Thurso during the disruption.