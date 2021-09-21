Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Highland trains delayed after vehicle hits bridge near Wick

By David Mackay
21/09/2021, 6:38 am Updated: 21/09/2021, 6:43 am
ScotRail services in the Highlands have been disrupted after a vehicle hit a bridge. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media
Train services in the Highlands are being disrupted on Tuesday morning after a vehicle hit a bridge.

ScotRail says a crossing between Wick and Scotscalder has been struck.

Safety inspections need to be done before train services can pass over the bridge again.

The disruption means connections between Inverness and Wick will be “delayed or revised” as a result.

Trains from Inverness have been terminating and beginning at Lairg on Tuesday morning while they are unable to travel further north.

ScotRail has arranged for rail tickets to be accepted on Stagecoach buses between Inverness, Tain, Dingwall, Wick and Thurso during the disruption.