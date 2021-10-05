Highland road reopens after overhead power line ‘bursts’

A major Highland road has reopened after a vehicle crashed into a pole and caused an overhead power line to “burst”.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A82 between Fort William and Inverness at around 8.40pm yesterday.

The road section between Invermoriston and Fort Augustus remained closed to traffic for more than nine hours.

Two fire appliances as well as police attended the scene to safely remove the cable from the road.

There have been no reports of any injuries following the incident.

The stop message was received at around 11pm and the road was reopened shortly after 6am.