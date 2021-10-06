News / Scotland Highland road closed following crash near Forss By Ellie Milne 06/10/2021, 12:54 pm Updated: 06/10/2021, 1:40 pm A section of the A836 is closed due to a crash A section of a major Highlands road is currently closed in both directions due to a crash. The accident took place west of Forss on the A836 John O’Groats to Thurso road earlier today. Emergency services are at the scene between the Forss House Hotel and the Crosskirk crossroads. Police have been contacted for comment. More to follow. Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe