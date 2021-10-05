Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Scotland

Highland League footballer three-times the drink-drive limit

By David Love
05/10/2021, 5:14 pm Updated: 05/10/2021, 5:15 pm
Scott Graham pled guilty at Inverness Sheriff Court

A Highland League footballer has been shown the red card by a sheriff and banned from the roads for a year after police were tipped off about his drink driving.

Fort William striker Scott Graham was more than three times the limit when cops stopped his car yesterday.

Appearing from custody at Inverness Sheriff Court, the footballer pleaded guilty to driving with 79mcgs of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 22mcg.

The court heard that police staged a look-out for the 34-year-old, who previously featured for Clachnacuddin, Brora Rangers, Nairn County, Strathspey Thistle, Buckie Thistle and Forres Mechanics, after an anonymous tip-off.

Fiscal depute Robert Weir said that Graham was stopped between the Blar Mhor roundabout and the B8006 junction to Fort William and he co-operated fully.

“He admitted that he had had a few drinks,” he added.

Defence solicitor Marc Dickson said his client was a fish farm worker in the Fort William area and had travelled to meet up with work-mates.

‘An ill-judged decision’

Mr Dickson said: “He was invited to a barbecue and drinks but can’t explain why he decided to return home to Drumnadrochit, rather than stay where he was.

“It was an ill-judged decision which he bitterly regrets.”

As well as handing down the 12-month driving ban, Sheriff Sara Matheson fined Graham, of of Borlum, Drumnadrochit, £300.

She also allowed him to participate in a drink driver rehabilitation scheme, which will earn him a three-month discount from his ban if he successfully completes it.